Connecticut reaches COVID vaccine-hesitant people with mobile vaccination clinic

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s COVID positivity rate is less than half a percent, but the state’s mobile clinic is still on the move.

Giving out the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer shot. This week it’s partnering with an insurance provider to target the vaccine hesitant.

As a lot of those mass vaccination sites close, we are seeing some smaller sites pop up at places like this where we haven’t seen before.

It was hard to get the vaccine in the beginning.

At the end of June Connecticut’s largest mass vaccination site on this old runway in East Hartford —

and similar sites across the state — will be no more.

But how is the state planning to reach the vaccine hesitant? With this mobile van.

“We know that it’s slowed down but we thought now that it has slowed down, it’s a way that we can open up the centers,” said Laurie Mone, director of retail center operations. “If we get 10 people, if we get 20, if we get 5, that’s five more people that we’ve vaccinated in this state.”

People usually come to Connecticare Centers for insurance needs but for the first time in the pandemic’s 15-month history, these centers turned into vaccine clinics Tuesday.

Connecticare secured the State Department of Public Health’s mobile clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for its site in Manchester on Tuesday, Waterbury on Wednesday and Shelton on Thursday.

The big rush is over. More than 80% of people in Connecticut have had at least one dose of the vaccine. Many of those remaining aren’t as eager to talk about it. Off-camera, one man told News 8 he is still hesitant, but at this pop-up clinic getting the shot anyway.