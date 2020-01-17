Flu cancels East Haven hockey game after state sees spike in flu-related deaths

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut is seeing a spike in flu-related deaths. Six people in the state died from the flu last week alone, bringing the total for the season to 13.

“I’ve been here for 33 years as the coach. This is the first game where we’ve been affected,” said Louis Pane, Hockey Coach, East Haven High.

The highly-competitive world of high school sports is far from immune to this ferocious flu season after a handful of players on East Haven’s hockey team came down with high fever and flu-like symptoms.

“We canceled the game and rescheduled the date just to give the kids a day of rest and an opportunity to disinfect the locker rooms, the gear,” said Anthony Verderame, Director Athletics, East Haven.

Wednesday night’s game against Woodstock Academy was postponed to February while school workers disinfect lockers and gear.

“Everybody’s worried about wins and loses. It doesn’t come down to that. It comes down to the safety of our student athletes,” said Pane.

This vicious season has claimed 13 lives in Connecticut. In one week, six people in this state died from flu-related symptoms.

DOCS Medical Group’s Urgent Care in East Haven has been treating 15 to 20 people a day.

“We do have masks out in the waiting room. If you think you have the flu then just put that mask on so there’s not exposure in the waiting room,” said Jennifer Dilungo, Physician Assistant, DOCS Medical Group.

Health officials won’t know until the end of the season which of two strands isn’t covered in the vaccine. But still encourage everyone to get the flu vaccine anyway.

You can still get the flu however your symptoms are a little bit decreased if you have that flu vaccine on board.

Physician Assistant Jennifer Dilungo says the worst cases involve people with underlying lung conditions.

“Asthma patients, COPD patients, people who are immune compromised. The very young, infants, or the elderly patients,” said Dilungo.

The bad news: the season isn’t going anywhere soon.

“This is not over. It could go until April, definitely until March,” said Dilungo.

One of the easiest ways to prevent the flu is to constantly wash your hands.

If kids are sick, officials say they shouldn’t go to school until 24 hours after their fever subsides.