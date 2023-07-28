NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Do you ever feel lonely? If you answered yes, know that you’re not alone.

The United States Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy has declared loneliness a public health epidemic.

According to scientific research, loneliness increases your risk for heart disease by 29 percent, strokes by 32 percent and dementia in older adults by 50 percent. Loneliness is an even bigger problem among American teens.

“Teenagers in particular, who are reporting feeling alone, and lonely and as a result, showing signs of depression and often showing signs toward self harm,” Murphy said.

One Connecticut senator has introduced a bill that he says will help combat loneliness. State Sen. Chris Muphy (D-Conn.) has introduced “The National Strategy for Social Connection Act.”

The bill would set up a dedicated office to advise the president on loneliness and work across federal agencies to find solutions. It would improve public education, awareness, support and research on loneliness.

“What do we recommend for people, in terms of the amount of time that they need socializing versus staring at their screens in order to stay healthy,” Murphy said.

Murphy says the goal is to partner with non-government-run agencies like the YMCA to find ways to get and keep people engaged.