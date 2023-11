NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The month of November is National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and Family Caregivers Month.

In Connecticut, 80,000 residents are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease and there are twice as many caregivers in the state.

The communications director for Connecticut’s Alzheimer’s Association, Kristen Cusato, joined News 8 to discuss the challenges that come with dementia caregiving.

