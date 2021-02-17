Connecticut’s Code Blue: Addressing the Black Maternal Health Crisis

(WTNH) — There is a national crisis in the U.S and it’s become Connecticut’s Code Blue. Statistics show Women of Color are dying needlessly in the hands of health care providers, and it’s a trend that’s no stranger to Connecticut.

Recent data shows two Black women every day will die from childbirth complications in the U.S. The number totals more than 700 black women every year. The Centers for Disease Control says that 60 percent of these deaths are classified as preventable.

According to the Connecticut Health Foundation, Connecticut is regarded as one of the nation’s healthiest states, yet a closer look at the data shows huge health disparities between women of color and their white counterparts.

The Connecticut based non-profit organization found that babies born to black mothers in Connecticut are more than four times as likely to die before their first birthday than babies born to white mothers. The issue in this crisis is two-fold and women of color and their newborn babies are disproportionately impacted.

We introduce you to the devastating story of Kira Johnson.

Charles Johnson and his wife Kira were anxiously awaiting the arrival of their second-born child back in 2016. The couple and their first-born son had just recently moved to Los Angeles at the time. Her husband tells News 8 Kira was a loving mother and wife and was exceptionally healthy throughout her entire pregnancy.

“We were just elated to welcome this precious gift into our lives,” said Johnson.

On April 12, 2016, Kira gave birth to a healthy baby boy through a routine cesarean. Kira went into recovery shortly after where her health took a turn for the worse.

“As Kira is recovering from the Cesarian, I look down and begin to see blood coming from Kira’s bedside,” said Charles.

Johnson tells News 8, he alerted the medical staff at Cedar-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles to act as fast. Doctors examined his wife and ordered several tests including a CT Scan just after 4pm.

“Seven o’clock comes, by this time Kira is shivering uncontrollably, she’s in a lot of pain, just looking pale and I say look, when will she get this CT scan, she is not doing well,” said Johnson.

Hours go by and Johnson said he sadly began to feel ignored. Hours of pleading with staff with no help in sight.

“One of the most hurtful parts of this evening is around 9 o’clock, I pulled one of the nurses aside and asked her look please help us, my wife is not doing well. The woman looked me dead in my eye and said sir, your wife just isn’t a priority right now,” said Johnson.

After hours of pleading with doctors to do something, Kira was finally taken to surgery nearly 10 hours later.

“When they took Kira back for surgery, there was 3 liters of blood in Kira’s abdomen,” said Johnson.

Kira bled internally for hours. Doctors tried to stabilize her, but her heart stopped.

Kira died that next morning.

Stories like Kira’s have become common across the country. For health disparities expert Dr. Patti Rose, the issue is systemic.

“Black women are three to four times more likely to die in terms of maternal mortality than white women,” said Dr. Rose.

Dr. Rose says the health disparities can be boiled down to one thing: Racial Bias in the Health Care System.

”When you are having your baby, there is a sense of vulnerability, of turning yourself over to let others take care of you but you have to be listened to,” said Dr. Rose.

When Charles lost his wife, Kira, his world, as he knew it, was shattered. Now left to pick up the pieces, he says the highest honor he could pay his wife is to become a voice, so their tragedy won’t become another family’s story.

“I think that fundamentally we really have to understand our current healthcare system,” said Johnson.

Tiffany Donelson is the CEO of the Connecticut Health Foundation, a non-profit that works to address health disparities in the state.

“Essentially, what we are recognizing is that there are just some inherent assumptions that are made for women of color.”

Much of the assumptions made against Black women are rooted in the teachings that up until very recently were given to generations of medical students.

Coming up on Thursday at 11pm, we take a look at how the issue can be addressed in Connecticut and ways to become an advocate. Part Two of “Connecticut’s Code Blue” airs Thursday at 11pm on WTNH.