Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate back above 1% with Delta variant dominant

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate is now back above 1% and that has the attention of infectious disease doctors who are hoping the trend doesn’t continue.

“We are starting to see an uptick again really with an increasing proportion due to this Delta variant which is a variant of concern, which we know is significantly more contagious,” says Yale Medicine infectious disease Dr. Jaimie Meyer.

Dr. Meyer says that fortunately we have not seen a rise in hospitalizations in Connecticut to go with that rise in cases. She says it could be because the state’s vaccination rate is high.

“Restrictions may have been lifted but if you are not fully vaccinated you are still at risk and where also there’s a chance that as we head into the fall that the restrictions might need to be put back into place if we continue to see a rise in cases,” says Dr. Meyer.

She advises people travelling to or visiting a crowded place with lower vaccination rates to wear masks and distancing for a few reasons.

“Prevalence of the Delta variant is really rising, that it is highly contagious, that the vaccine, nothing’s one hundred percent right, it’s not fully protective against the Delta or other variants. It is still highly protective against severe disease.”

Dr. Meyer also talked about whether people with compromised immune systems, like transplant patients need a third dose of an MRNA vaccine.

“This isn’t really a booster shot this is sort of a third dose of the primary vaccine so it might be going forward that that’s necessary more data is emerging.”

Today Pfizer announced that FDA regulators have agreed to a priority review of it’s vaccine for full approval. Vaccines cleared for emergency use still have to undergo the stringent full approval process. Health officials hope that will persuade people who are hesitant to finally get vaccinated.