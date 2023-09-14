HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Gov. Ned Lamont and State Comptroller Sean Scanlon announced the launch of a new prescription drug discount program on Thursday.

This program will allow all Connecticut residents to access discounts on their prescription drugs starting on Monday, Oct. 2.

The discount card, called Array RX, is a free digital card that residents can use on their cellphones by downloading it from the official website: ArrayRx Card.

With this new program, state officials say the average person will see an 80% savings on generic drugs and a 20% savings on brand-name drugs.

Product Name Approximate Cash Price* Approximate Price with ArrayRx discount* Omeprazole (20 mg – 30 tablets) $93.01 $12.27 Atorvastatin Calcium (40 mg – 30 tablets) $127.32 $9.89 Hydrocodone Bitartrate/Acetaminophen (325 mg / 5 mg – 12 tablets) $24.92 $6.70 Lisinopril (30 mg – 30 tablets) $28.51 $8.38 Amlodipine Besylate (5 mg – 30 tablets) $50.64 $8.22 Source: Gov. Ned Lamont Administration

*This is the approximate cost at the time of publishing and is subject to change.

“At a time when the drug costs in this country are going up and up and up for the average family member, business owner, senior, this much-needed relief will be a big savings to the people of Connecticut,” Scanlon said.

However, while using the discount card, officials say you cannot use health insurance or Medicare.

The discount program was part of Lamont’s healthcare affordability bill which was approved by the General Assembly and signed into law in June.

State officials say that the goal is to help people with high deductible health plans, people without health insurance and seniors on Medicare who do not have all their medications covered.

“It’s really exciting to be at this day because sometimes it feels so impossible to come up against the goliath that is drug companies to lower prices for consumers,” Anna Doroghazi, American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) state director for advocacy and outreach said.