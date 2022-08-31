NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A major groundbreaking in New Haven today with Yale New Haven Hospital moving forward with the largest project of its kind in state history. The Neurosciences Center was supposed to be started in 2019 but was delayed due to the pandemic.

“It is a comprehensive eight hundred and eighty million dollar project that will have the ability to transform the way we deliver care to those with neurological disease, says Christopher O’Connor, CEO and President of Yale New Haven Health.

The Neurosciences Center will be 505,000 square feet and the largest project of it’s kind in state history with two facilities and 201 patient beds. Part of it will be named after donors Stephen and Denis Adams of Connecticut who were on hand to help the groundbreaking. They are grateful for the care Stephen, a Yale University graduate has received for his Parkinson’s Disease.

The facility will treat conditions such as epilepsy, autoimmune disorders like multiple sclerosis, movement disorders, Parkinson’s, spinal disorders and stroke.

“Yale New Haven is proud to bring these specialized programs and services to people in new haven and Connecticut. Our Saint Raphael’s campus is equally proud to have the center call it home,” says Dr. Keith Churchwell, President of Yale New Haven Hospital.

New Haven’s mayor calls it a transformational game changer for the city.

“The largest single project was undertaken in the city’s modern history. It solidifies the hospital’s national standing in patient care as a destination hospital,” explains Elicker.