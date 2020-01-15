Skip to content
YouTube: No ‘deepfakes’ or ‘birther’ videos in 2020 election
Police: Driver who injured state trooper charged with DUI
2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce residence hall
Satellite caucus sites prepare for big day
Metro-North: Protests near Grand Central Terminal might delay CT commuters
Amtrak train hits maintenance truck on tracks
Fire Marshal for the Town of Orange reported victim of fatal car crash in Woodbridge
Car crash on I-84 West in Plainville, right lane reopened
Tractor-trailer fire closes I-84 East in Sturbridge, delays backup onto CT border
One person sent to the hospital after 4-car crash on Interstate 91 in Middletown
Hartford Athletic 2020 promotional dates announced
49ers’ great turnaround season pulls up short in Super Bowl
Baylor strengthens hold on No. 1 in AP Top 25 poll
Skier Mikaela Shiffrin announces death of her father at 65
Djokovic returns to No. 1; Kenin top American woman at No. 7
Quinnipiac University’s Women’s Basketball Team Inspires Local Students
How to become a firefighter
Today’s Dish: New Emojis in 2020
In The Kitchen: RDTV presents New Year, New You
Middlesex Health: Hip Surgery
Spa-like fitness center and trainer are popular at Elim Park
Breaking News
2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce residence hall
Trump impeachment trial wrapping up, closing arguments set to begin
Coronavirus
UN agency declares global emergency over virus from China
When will there be a coronavirus vaccine? 5 questions answered
The science behind the Coronavirus outbreak in China
Too soon to tell if new virus as dangerous as SARS
CDC: New virus’s risk for U.S. public remains low
Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline
Latest Coronavirus Video
WHO Declares Health Emergency
Second U.S. Case of Coronavirus Confirmed
WHO: Virus outbreak is 'emergency in China'
Chicago woman with coronavirus in good condition
Health Ministry:Virus seems less serious than SARS
More Coronavirus Headlines
Are you in danger of catching the coronavirus? 5 questions answered
Coronavirus or common cold? How to tell the difference
Trending Stories
Today’s Forecast
Electric Boat looks to hire 18,000 over next decade
‘If it takes my head to end this, so be it’: Fotis Dulos maintains his innocence in note left during apparent suicide
Wood chipper murderer transferred from prison, moved to homeless shelter for veterans in Bridgeport
2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce residence hall
W82TXT: campaign against distracted driving this winter
Nexstar Media to launch prime-time national newscast on cable network WGN America
More Don't Miss