11 CT cities, towns under Red Alert for COVID-19 cases

(WTNH) — State leaders now trying to get a hold on the COVID-19 outbreak with eleven cities and towns now falling under the Red Alert for COVID cases in the state.

Governor Ned Lamont announced on Thursday eleven cities and towns are under COVID-19 Red Alert in an effort to keep the outbreak under control in the state. Nine of those areas are in eastern Connecticut. Hartford and Danbury are also on that list.

A Red Alert regarding the COVID-19 outbreak in Connecticut is where there are 15 or more cases per 100,000 people.

“As we talked about the other day if you’re in that Red Alert category, we’re giving the mayors discretion with moving back to Phase 2,” Gov. Lamont says.

People living in towns under the Red Alert system are being told to limit trips outside their home. Municipalities are being asked to cancel public events and school districts are being asked to consider more distance learning.

The following locations listed under Red Alert are: