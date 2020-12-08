‘2-1-1 is another valuable resource I want people to know about’: Officials list off support, services for those struggling through pandemic

(WTNH) — The pandemic is taking a toll on the mental health of a lot of people.

Many are feeling COVID fatigue, isolation and worried about health and money. But there are services and supports available, like the COVID Assistance for Community Health initiative. There are also a lot of resources available by calling 2-1-1.

“2-1-1 is another valuable resource I want people to know about. By calling 2-1-1, a person can be connected to our mobile crisis services and supports,” Commissioner Miriam Delphin-Rittmon of the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. “We have hotlines for young adults. Resources for parents who may be struggling, resources related to food availability and food resources.”

For more information, click here.