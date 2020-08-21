2 Hamden HS teachers test positive for COVID

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Friday, Hamden Public School Superintendent Jody Ian Goeler confirmed that two Hamden High School teachers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Goeler said it is suspected that both contracted the virus by a person in their separate households.

One teaches in the adult education program; the other is a special education teacher.

As a result, the adult education program has moved to a remote learning platform.

The school was closed for two days to deep clean the impacted areas.

Both teachers will remain quarantined for 14 days and will need to test negative in order to return to the building.

More of the school’s reopening plan can be found online.

