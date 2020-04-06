21 inmates, 32 DOC staff members test positive for coronavirus

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — As loved ones of low-level inmates protested outside the Governor’s Residence on Monday, the Connecticut Department of Correction (DOC) announced that more staff and offenders tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials said 78 inmates were tested, and 21 of those tests came back positive. Eight of those offenders are houses at Willard-Cybulski Correctional Institution.

The facility was placed on lockdown on April 1 after five inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

“To further limit the spread of the virus, and for the protection of the offender population, the Department of Correction has placed the entire Willard-Cybulski facility on lockdown status effective immediately,” officials said in a statement. “While on lockdown, offenders will have the opportunity for daily showers and to place phone calls.”

Thirty-two staff members have also tested positive for the virus. Eight of them were at Hartford Correctional Center.

Governor Ned Lamont has been vocal about not releasing inmates for the safety of the state and its residents.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker joined Lamont saying, “While I would love to say we should let everyone out of lock-up, I think that’s an unrealistic scenario and actually does not improve the safety of the community.”

DOC said extra steps are being taken to protect offenders.

“Offenders continue to have access to health care,” a statement on the website read. “All fees associated with health services appointments have been suspended to ensure ample treatment is provided at no cost to offenders. Operational procedures have been modified to limit movement within the facility without compromising the daily needs of the offenders.”

Guard are on high alert and an uptick in incidents at the Carl Robinson Correctional Institute.

On Saturday around 1 p.m., a fight broke out between three inmates and a responding correctional officer was intentionally punched in the face. The officer was treated at a nearby hospital.

More than 100 inmates were transferred due to the outbreak.

Loved ones and protestors said they’re pushing for the release to protect inmates from becoming ill.

“People actually often develop respiratory illnesses because of incarceration, and that’s a huge risk factor for dying from coronavirus,” Jeannie Fu, Connecticut Bail Fund told News 8 in an interview. “And so because of all these reasons, we can’t be saying only for some people we need to free everyone.”