21-year old Bridgeport coronavirus survivor, who was gravely ill, shares his story

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — When they received their first COVID-19 patient at St. Vincent’s Medical Center on March 18, the staff was surprised to find out it was a 21-year old man.

Rodney Davis, of Bridgeport, would spend the next 35 days in their care. At one point, his condition became so grave they had to administer medication to paralyze or relax Davis’ muscles so that they would not use up his body’s precious oxygen.

“Rodney, you just kept going; you really showed us that you had the will to live,” said Susan Skoog, Nursing Director of Critical Care and Cardiology at St. Vincent’s Hospital, during a live interview. “It was a little bit of a surprise that Rodney was our first patient being how young he was. It hits a little closer to home when you have a child that age you know.”

On May 3, when Davis was finally able to be discharged, he said he could not believe the farewell he was given in the hospital hallways. Many were from hospital employees who he had no idea were pulling for him.

“There was just people and people and people, and I didn’t know so many people knew about me,” Davis recalled. “I guess they do, it was just so many people.”

Then, it was time to reunite with his mother.

“I was just happy to see my mom because I had only seen her on FaceTime. I was just happy because before I cried so much, so I was just happy that I didn’t have any more tears.”

He remembers just the first day but staff said they remember every step — even as he fought death. They said he was one of the fortunate patients that was able to go home.