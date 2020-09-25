23 Quinnipiac students suspended or sent home for violating guest policies amid pandemic

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — 23 Quinnipiac University students have been suspended or sent home after failing to comply with the campus’ COVID-19 protocols regarding guests on campus.

University officials made that announcement to the student community on Thursday.

11 undergraduates living on campus were sent home for four weeks, and 12 off-campus students have been suspended. The university says these students are accused of violating its no-visitor policy for residence halls, having non-QU guests on campus, and/or exceeding its indoor gatherings policy both on and off-campus.

Students are reminded to review the responsibilities and policies the University is enforcing to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The QU COVID-19 testing dashboard indicates that since August, one student has tested positive for COVID-19.