2nd resident at Ridgefield senior living facility dies of coronavirus

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The second person at a Ridgefield senior living facility has died of coronavirus.

A spokesperson with Benchmark Senior Living at Ridgefield Crossings confirmed to News 8 that a second resident had passed away two days after testing positive for COVID-19.

“We extend our thoughts and deepest sympathies to the resident’s family, and we remain committed to helping all our residents and associates through this tragic loss,” staff said in a statement.

On March 18, an 88-year-old man, who lived at the center and was admitted to Danbury Hosptial on March 16, died of COVID-19 complications.

Staff said the second resident was admitted to Danbury Hospital after displaying COVID-19 symptoms and was tested. The resident received a positive result on March 21 and died on March 23.

“We have been in close contact with state and local health authorities since our first positive case on March 16 and have been implementing our COVID-19 response plan,” staff said. “After the first confirmed case, we sought and were able to procure testing in accordance with Danbury Hospital for additional residents, and we learned on March 23 of 16 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Ridgefield Crossings. These residents have not exhibited any symptoms and are being closely monitored and cared for by our trained staff.”

Staffers are working with public health authorities to identify residents who had high exposure to the confirmed cases and are practicing social distancing.

So far, 12 Connecticut residents have died of coronavirus.