3 Mohegan Sun employees tested positive for COVID-19 in July

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Mohegan Sun has confirmed that three of their employees tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

They said on July 5, one employee tested positive and was told to self-quarantine. The casino said they followed testing, contact tracing, and isolating protocols to determine who came in close contact with the employee. As a result, they said they identified two more positive cases.

All of the impacted employees were paid for lost time, Mohegan Sun said.

“The health and safety of our team members and guests is our number one priority,” said Mohegan Sun President & General Manager Jeff Hamilton. “We continue to closely follow health and safety guidelines from the Mohegan Tribal Health Department as well as local, state and federal health authorities.”