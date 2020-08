(WTNH) — At least four of the state’s universities begin their fall semester today.

Southern, Central, and Eastern Connecticut State University students are already moved-in and head back to class today.

Western Connecticut State University has delayed its move-in dates due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Danbury, but classes start via online today as well.