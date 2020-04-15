$30M in relief funds will support CT airports during pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As part of the stimulus package, Connecticut’s airports will be seeing more than $30 million to stay open, the Connecticut Congressional Delegation announced Wednesday.

Senator Chris Murphy (D) said with almost no commercial travel right now, airports are in danger of closing down. He said it’s crucial to keep payroll going, which will allow specialized engineers to stay on the job and be ready to keep planes ready to go once travel is safe again.

“This money will help us meet payrolls at the airport,” he said. “It will help keep the gates open for the very few flights that are moving in and out of the airport. It will make sure that when this immediate crisis is past us, Connecticut is ready to reopen for business.”

“Our airports are vital connection points to the rest of the country and the world, and we know when our state emerges on the other side of this international public health crisis, that they will be even more critical to move people and goods around to support our employers and our workforce,” Governor Ned Lamont added. “I’m proud to have a Congressional delegation that fights for our facilities to make sure they’re in a strong position for the future.”

The money will be divided between the state’s 11 airports. Bradley International Airport will see the lion’s share with just under $29 million. Tweed New Haven Regional Airport is getting about $1 million, and the rest of the funds will be split up between the remaining airports.