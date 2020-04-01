 

5 inmates at Willard-Cybulski Correctional Institution test positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus
ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Five inmates at Willard-Cybulski Correctional Institution in Enfield have tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials said the offenders were all housed at the Cybulski building and have been isolated and are receiving medical care.

“To further limit the spread of the virus, and for the protection of the offender population, the Department of Correction has placed the entire Willard-Cybulski facility on lockdown status effective immediately,” officials said in a statement. “While on lockdown, offenders will have the opportunity for daily showers and to place phone calls.”

The new cases bring the total number of offenders agency-wide with COVID-19 to seven — .06% of the incarcerated population.

“As in the community at large, we at the Department of Correction anticipated that there would be an increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, and we are prepared for this scenario,” said DOC Commissioner Rollin Cook. “Let’s not forget that the offenders who have tested positive have been isolated and are receiving medical care within the facilities. Another great reason for our community to be proud of our dedicated staff and their selfless service on the front line of these challenges 24/7.”

