6 days until reopening: How are state leaders, residents feeling

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With less than one week to the state’s reopening, Governor Ned Lamont said we’re on track with reduced hospitalizations, increase in PPE and track and trace program in place.

While leaders said we’re ready, are residents?

“I think it’s too soon, and I’m staying in,” one person said.

“I will definitely try and see my friends more and go out,” another commented.

Lamont said it’s not easy to figure out the perfect time to open up; it is a delicate balance, and everyone has an opinion.

“I have heard from some of the folks at the legislature that maybe we are going to fast, and I heard from 130 restaurants yesterday that we are going to slow,’ he said. “We are trying to get a balance going forward to keep you safe.”

Some of the biggest questions around the reopening are how will some clothing stores operate without changing rooms, and how will clothing be handled without spreading COVID-19?

“I don’t have an easy answer for you on this,” Lamont said. “We have met with a number of the folks who run the leading clothing stores to get their very best input on how we can do this on a safe basis. As Dr. Ko can tell you, a germ can stay in a shoe or a piece of clothing for a few days.”

Experts said outdoors means more airflow and more safety while indoors, less air movement means a build-up of the virus. But as leaders roll out the track and trace program, they say you really have to come in close contact with someone to get it. So, the experts said to keep your distance and wear a mask.

“Not all contact is high-risk contact,” explained Dr. Albert Ko. We use a rule of 6 to 8 feet face-to-face for 10 to 15 minutes.”