6-week-old baby from Hartford tests positive in posthumous coronavirus test

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A recently-deceased infant from Hartford has tested positive for coronavirus posthumously.

On Wednesday, Governor Ned Lamont said the unresponsive newborn, who was just under 7-weeks-old, was taken to the hospital late last week and could not be revived.

The child was then tested for COVID-19, and on Tuesday night, officials received the positive results.

“This is absolutely heartbreaking,” Lamont said in a tweet.

He said this unfortunate circumstance should remind residents about the severity of the virus and for them to stay home and practice social distancing.

“This is a virus that attacks our most fragile without mercy,” Lamont said. “This also stresses the importance of staying home and limiting exposure to other people. Your life and the lives of others could literally depend on it. Our prayers are with the family at this difficult time.”

“Our hearts break for that family,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin added “And our prayers are with the families of all of those who have lost loved ones and all of those effected by the ongoing epidemic.”

So far, 85 people have died of coronavirus in the state.

With positive cases increasing, an overflow hospital has been set up at Southern Connecticut State University to help treat older patients coming off ventilators or stepping down from the disease.

Some doctors fear it will also have to be used for younger patients.

“The early data coming out of China [showed] that there were no mortality in children and young adolescents,” said Dr. Steven Choi, Yale School of Medicine.

Dr. Choi said while COVID-19 seems to target older people — especially those in their 60s — there is still quite a lot of evidence that it can affect the younger population.

“We’re already in the first month or two of the pandemic spread in the U.S. There have been a lot of younger healthy adults and some children who are getting very sick.”

Editor’s note: The governor originally said the baby died of coronavirus. The story has been changed to reflect that baby tested positive after death.