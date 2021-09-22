700+ Yale Health employees still not vaccinated with Oct. 1 mandate deadline approaching

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale New Haven Health’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate deadline is fast approaching and just over 700 employees are still not vaccinated.

“Since July 12 we’ve been working towards a mandate for all of our employees to be either vaccinated or have medical or religious exemption approved. We’re coming right up against that Oct. 1 deadline,” says Yale New Haven Health physician Thomas Balcezak.

Dr. Balcezak says the Yale system overall is doing very well, with over 90 percent of employees vaccinated. But those 700 plus unvaccinated will not be in line with their mandate as of Oct. 1.

“There still will be at least a few employees, I think, that will be separating from the organization because they refused the vaccine and did not qualify for either a medical or religious exemption,” says Dr. Balcezak.

A growing number of industries, especially healthcare are turning vaccine mandates.

“It’s really important for us to continue to serve our communities in a safe way and one of those safe ways is to make sure we are not putting patients, their families, visitors, or one another at risk because of our vaccine status.”

Yale CEO Marna Borgstrom says the Yale healthcare system hopes it won’t lose many employees.



“The fact that other healthcare organizations are requiring vaccination as well means that people really have to look outside of this field probably if they want to remain in the region.”