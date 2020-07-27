76% of students expect to return to the classroom this fall, state survey finds

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — The 2020-2021 academic school year is quickly approaching. As back to school draws closer, state officials continue to work hard to figure out the safest and best practices when reopening classrooms.

According to a state-issued survey given to parents and students by school districts, 76% of students expect to attend in-person, even though remote learning is optional.

“I would like to get back in the classroom,” said Joshua Ofori-Attah, a student at West Haven High School. “I’m a hands-on learner. I like to see what I can do and work at it.”

Educating in a Pandemic: A News 8 town hall on reopening schools safely

Alex Kendall, another West Haven High School student, said while remote learning is possible, learning in the classroom is preferred.

“Teachers are doing what they can with the Zoom, but the interaction I think is what makes the classroom so special,” Kendall said.

While a majority of students wish to return to the classroom, 54% also expect to ride the bus.

It’s not just the students who want to return to the classroom; 81% of teachers surveyed said they expect to teach in person.

State educators are working to determine the best practices for students and teachers like keeping desks separated, allowing masks breaks and where students will eat lunch.

RELATED: Groton deals with high costs of plan to reopen schools safely

On Tuesday, the Connecticut Education Association (CEA) released its safe learning plan for returning to school this academic year.

The CEA also wants the state to recognize and address all risks to students and staff and understand that moving the economy forward depends on safety of schools not just reopening of them.

It wants distance or remote learning and staggered schedules for any in-class learning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.