A Class in COVID: where to start if the pandemic has you considering home-schooling your kids

(WTNH) — For parents who think going back to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic is too dangerous, but remote learning is not engaging enough, home schooling now looks like a good idea.

Diane Connors, president of CT Homeschool Network told News 8, “A lot of families have been thinking about this anyway, and this is the catalyst that is putting them over the edge.”

Connors has been running the Connecticut Homeschool Network for almost 20 years. She is hearing from parents struggling with multiple kids all on different distance learning schedules.

She says, “Sometimes we have parents that are working, and if they also have children at home that are distance learning, with multiple programs going on, they can’t do that.”

So they are turning to home schooling. First thing to do is make it official by sending your school a letter of withdrawal.

“Once they have delivered that letter of withdrawal, then the school district no longer has jurisdiction over that child,” Connors explained, “so there’s no more need for any communication and they’re homeschoolers.”

But then what? It turns out there are hundreds of different home schooling curricula available on the internet. Connors’ network offers some free guidance.

“We help them to distill down to the methodologies that match their personality and their child’s personality.”

Her website offers a quiz about which one is right for them, as well as help with “de-schooling,” as in transitioning your child from school to the home experience.

Connors is obviously an advocate and says students can advance more quickly with home schooling, and they are certainly less likely to fall behind.

“When you’re working one-on-one, you know exactly where your child is and you’re not going to move ahead unless you know that they’ve understood that material and they’ve grasped that concept.”

But what about the socialization aspect of school, spending time with other kids?

“So you can get together with a few other home school families and meet at the park, go for a hike, have lunch, and as well as social media. And even the kids in school: they can connect via Google hangouts. They have their ways.”

Connors says she knows a lot of these families are probably looking to home school their kids only for the next year or so until things get back closer to normal. She says the right curriculum will let them keep pace with their peers, maybe even get ahead of them.