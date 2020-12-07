A new tool to Dine Safe during the pandemic

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH)– Dine Safe markets itself as “a powerful new tool empowers diners to make smart choices by helping restaurants communicate directly and transparently about how they are keeping guests safe.”

Before sitting down at Chicago Sams in Cromwell to eat some burgers and nachos, these customers needed to know it was safe.

Rob Salerno, of Cromwell, asked, “Are they washing tables, wiping things down, masks on and gloves?”

They knew the restaurant was COVID19-safety compliant because of “Dine Safe.” A new mobile platform.

“Everyone is on their phones these days one click, one swipe and you type the restaurant name in,” added Salerno.

Ryan Kealey the owner of Chicago Sam’s thinks the platform is the smartest thing out there.

“It ensures your safety, the consumer is going to know where to go, and it ensures your staff that when they come in here they are going to be safe also,” he said.

Here’s how it works; the mobile platform allows restaurants to create an account. They upload photos and videos and check the regulations they’re complying with to get certified.

Co-founder Ryan O’Donnell says, “restaurants are going above and beyond every day, but the information is not getting out there.”

As a labor attorney for the Connecticut Restaurant Association, he and his creators say back in April it was clear customers and restaurant owners were confused by state regulations. They created a way to verify safety in the palm of your hand.

O’Donnell adds, “It’s a solution by the industry for the industry.”

100-restaurants have already signed on to the FREE tool. Eventually customers will access it by scanning a QR code. Town leaders say it helps their limited health department staff monitor for code compliance.

Mayor Enzo Faienza, of Cromwell, has seen the beta test.

“We want to be business friendly. We know many businesses are suffering during this pandemic,” said Faienza.

Dine Safe’s co-founder says it’s no longer just about ambiance, food quality and price. The fourth leg of the table is safety.

“We believe safety is going to be one of those guest pillars in the great experience,” according to O’Donnell.

Dine Safe ran a survey through open table. It suggests safety and transparency were most important to guests.

Dine Safe founders say by completing verifiable daily compliance protocols, restaurants earn their Dine Safe certification and are able to regularly share details about their safety measure directly to the dining public at www.dinesafe.us.

The dine safe platform will be available to the general public by the end of the month.