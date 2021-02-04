About half of those 75+ in CT vaccinated against COVID; looking ahead to those 65+ will be dependent on supply from feds

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — About half of the cohort of Connecticut residents 75 and older have been vaccinated with at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The governor is looking ahead to vaccinating those 65+, but he says that’ll depend on the supply that comes from the federal government.

Governor Ned Lamont says he likes what he’s hearing on that front: “The good news is 65+, that cohort, pretty soon we want to get more into essential workers, more in the broader category. We’re gonna be able to open up that aperture. I’d like to think we’re gonna see a bigger supply of vaccines. We’ll have more certainty on that in the next two to three weeks. That was the confidence we got.”

Lamont said that, at first, the federal government made reservations for 100 million doses from Pfizer. That has since been doubled and they are negotiating another round for 300 million doses.