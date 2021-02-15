Access Health CT launches special enrollment period as state continues battle against COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Access Health CT is launching a special enrollment period starting Monday, Feb. 15.

The enrollment period will run through March 15.

Officials said it’s an attempt to get more people covered as the state continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of this comes amid concern about COVID variants in the U.S.

But Connecticut is seeing the lowest positivity rates we’ve seen in months. If you do sign up for coverage through the state’s exchange during this special period, that coverage will be effective starting March 1. Those who sign up in March will have coverage starting April 1.

Those would also be the dates users would have to pay their first premiums. Health officials said Connecticut is in a good place despite identifying some 20 cases of the UK variant.

“Mathematical models suggest that test positivity rate will remain low in Connecticut and continue to fall if we continue to do all the things that work to keep it low: masking and distancing and getting vaccinated,” explained Dr. Jaimie Meyer, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist.

Some people do qualify for financial help. It’s also important to note that people who have a “qualifying event,” such as job change or sudden unemployment, can enroll year-round.

People can enroll online or by calling (855) 805-4325