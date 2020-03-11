Adam Sandler cancels show at Mohegan Sun amid coronavirus outbreak

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Actor and comedian Adam Sandler has canceled March performances of his 100% Fresher tour, including his show at Mohegan Sun, over coronavirus concerns.

The star took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce the news saying in part, “We’ve been looking forward to this upcoming tour for a long time but after a lot of thought we have decided to postpone the March dates. Health officials say that large gatherings should be avoided to help stop or prevent the spread of the coronavirus…”

Hey you guys. We've been looking forward to this upcoming tour for a long time but after a lot of thought we have decided to postpone the March dates. Health officials say that large gatherings should be avoided to help stop or prevent the spread of the coronavirus, so we will— — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) March 11, 2020

—reschedule the dates once things are back to normal. Stay safe, wash your hands, don’t make out with Schneider, and we will get through this like champs. Look forward to having a great night with you soon.



Love you all,

Adam Sandler — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) March 11, 2020

Ticket holders for the March 20 show are encouraged to hang on to them as new dates will be announced soon.

Refunds will be issued via “point of initial purchase.”