After recent failures to social distance, UConn says it’s cracking down on parties, large gatherings

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — With the holiday weekend approaching, officials around the state are warning people about being safe while celebrating.

After recent failures to social distance and an uptick in COVID cases on campuses, UConn said it is cracking down on students at parties or large gatherings.

A peek at the campus Friday showed students may have finally got the message.

“Mostly, what I have been seeing are small groups of people getting together like close friends and hanging out, but as far as off-campus big parties, not like that,” said junior, James Calvert.

Around campus groups of maybe three or four or five people can be seen, but they are spread out with masks on walking around campus.

“When we infect somebody who is a commuter student and they go back home, you have to know it’s not just about you and the virus, it’s about the people with preexisting conditions and keeping everybody else safe, and that is the most important part,” said sophomore, Mason Holland.

The Connecticut State Department of Public Health put out an alert to UConn, warning them and asking them to please wear their masks and social distancing.

“We get a daily email from the campus and it is in our newsletter every time they send out any type of information,” said sophomore Jason Slowley. “I think that UConn is reaching its target audience, and I think they are doing a pretty decent job.”

Students say one of the reasons partying is down is that the University of Connecticut laid down the law early on, and stuck with it even before school started.

They had an incident on campus where they were kids were partying in a dorm room, failing to wear masks or social distance, but officials sent them all home and reminded others about the rules.

“If you were to have a party and you got suspended for two weeks, it’s not worth it,” said junior, Elijah Taital. “That’s what’s happening to house owners; they are getting suspended or even expelled in some cases, but also there’s just not that much going on.”