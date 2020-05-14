AG Tong asks businesses to not gouge brides, grooms for postponing weddings

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As if getting married isn’t stressful enough, now brides and grooms across the state are being forced to cancel due to COVID-19.

To kick them when they’re down, Attorney General William Tong said many couples are facing large fees to switch dates.

Tong said he’s seen a steady stream of complaints come into his office from brides and grooms. Some are having to pay several thousands of dollars to reschedule with their venues.

For instance, couples said if they are booking a new date, they’re getting charged significantly more for each guest.

Tong said he knows these venues are also facing tremendous losses right now, but he has a message for them.

“We’re not asking anybody to do anything that’s unreasonable. We’re not asking businesses to lose money on purpose. We’re asking them to be understanding and not to abuse their patrons.”

His advice for couples is to go over the contract and to exercise their rights.

He said if the venue is not acting in good faith to contact the Department of Consumer Protection and the Attorney General’s office.