AG Tong, Dept. of Consumer Protection give guidance on spotting scams asking for charitable giving during coronavirus pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Attorney General William Tong and the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection have released guidelines Thursday for charitable giving during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The guidelines include warnings about scammers looking to take advantage of individuals’ desire to help others during a crisis.

DCP Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull encourages anyone looking to make a donation to check the facts and find information about the organization from a reputable source.

Bad actors are always looking for new ways to take advantage of people’s generosity, especially during emergencies like the COVID-19 outbreak. It’s crucial for citizens to know how to recognize and report a scam so we can take action against these scam artists. Before making a charitable donation, make sure you know who you are talking to and how your donation will be used. If you receive a suspicious phone call, text message or email, contact my office at 860-808-5000. – Connecticut Attorney General William Tong

Seagull explained, “If anyone solicits donations from you out of nowhere, tugs at your heartstrings, and won’t give details about what their organization is working on – it’s a scam.”

The Charitable Giving During the COVID-19 Pandemic Guidance is available here​.