(WTNH) — An Alabama woman who spent 223 days in the hospital battling COVID-19 is finally home.

Lori Wood was diagnosed with coronavirus in April. She was on a ventilator and started rehabilitation, but suffered a lot of complications.

Seven months later, Wood is going home with family. They call her survival a miracle. It will take several months for Wood to fully recover, but her and her family are thankful to be together this Thanksgiving.