HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It was great day Friday to get outside and the start of Saturday won’t be bad either.

A lot of people have been going to state parks and some are more popular than others. But the governor is urging people to use other parks to avoid big crowds and keep social distancing.

Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ashley Baylor was at Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden with more in the video above.