American tourist becomes 1st confirmed case in Bhutan

More than 95,000 people around the world have been infected by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, and over 3,200 of them have died.

The newly identified virus was first detected back in December in Wuhan, China, which remains the epicenter of the global outbreak. The virus, known officially as COVID-19, has since spread to every continent except Antarctica and the World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a global health emergency. South Korea, Italy and Iran have the highest national totals of confirmed cases behind China, respectively.

In the United States, at least 180 confirmed cases have been detected through the local public health system. There are an additional 49 Americans diagnosed with the virus who were either repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan or were evacuated from Wuhan, China, on a U.S. government-chartered plane.