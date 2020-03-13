Americares helps free medical clinics in Connecticut fight coronavirus

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNh) — Americares director of operations is thinking globally, working for the United States, but also filling orders for Ghana, Columbia and Belarus.

The Stamford non-profit just received eight pallets of emergency supplies to help fight COVID 19.

Free medical clinics in Connecticut will receive Clorox disinfecting wipes, easy stretch gloves, N-95 masks and protective gowns.

Americares CEO Christine Squires says the free medical clinics are a focus because they serve the poor who do not have health insurance.

“Those affected by poverty are least able to handle the economic impact of being out of work, or getting that unexpected medical bills,” says Squires.

All of the boxes of supplies have been donated by manufacturers. They will also be sent to hot zones from China to Washington state. Scientists say there are still many unknowns with COVID 19.

“We are also hearing about social distancing and the importance of that,” says Dr. Julie Varughese, Americares Chief Medical Officer. “We know that there is a potential for the infection to be spread before someone even knows they have symptoms.”

That social distancing evident in how far these leaders are standing from one another. And in the elbow bumps at the onset of the event.

Governor Ned Lamont says, unfortunately, “COVID-19 reminds us every day that this world is getting smaller.”

In fact, the city of Stamford this week learned a resident tested positive for Coronavirus. A local hospital executive says her staff was ahead of the virus curve.

“I remember Dr. Perry coming to my office and saying there’s something going on in China,” Kathleen Silard, the CEO of Stamford Health says

Much of the Americares supplies will also be shared around the state with free health clinics in Norwalk, Danbury, Bridgeport and Stamford. In addition to supplies, they will give over the counter medications and pharmaceuticals to help people during this pandemic.