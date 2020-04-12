Ansonia church offers drive-in Easter Sunday Mass amid coronavirus crisis

Coronavirus

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Easter Sunday looked a bit different for Christians across the world, and even here in Connecticut amid the coronavirus crisis. Mancy churches went online to celebrate the holy day with their flock, but one Ansonia church took a different approach.

Reclaim Christian Church in Ansonia had a drive-in Easter Service. Parishioners picked a parking spot at Ansonia High School, stayed in their cars, and listened to the service the pastor was giving through their car’s FM radio. Much like a drive-in movie.

The idea adheres to the social-distancing policies put in place by Governor Ned Lamont and encouraged by the CDC to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Reverend Breandan McTighe of Reclaim Christian Church told News 8 Sunday “With all of the sickness and death, I don’t want to minimize that at all. There’s a lot of that going around right now and it’s just a good time to share some good news.”

The reverend told News 8 the church’s services will continue online for those who’d like to tune in.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Ansonia church offers drive-in Easter Sunday Mass amid coronavirus crisis

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Ansonia church offers drive-in Easter Sunday Mass amid coronavirus crisis"

Man arrested after deliberately coughing on hospital staff at St.Mary's, claims he tested positive for coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man arrested after deliberately coughing on hospital staff at St.Mary's, claims he tested positive for coronavirus"

East Haven mayor demands state action as coronavirus deaths rise in local nursing home

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "East Haven mayor demands state action as coronavirus deaths rise in local nursing home"

Grand Avenue Bridge in New Haven closing for renovations starting Monday

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Grand Avenue Bridge in New Haven closing for renovations starting Monday"

Single-car crash under investigation after fatality in Waterbury

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Single-car crash under investigation after fatality in Waterbury"

CT churches seeing economic hardships after coronavirus halts services

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT churches seeing economic hardships after coronavirus halts services"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss