Ansonia church offers drive-in Easter Sunday Mass amid coronavirus crisis

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Easter Sunday looked a bit different for Christians across the world, and even here in Connecticut amid the coronavirus crisis. Mancy churches went online to celebrate the holy day with their flock, but one Ansonia church took a different approach.

Reclaim Christian Church in Ansonia had a drive-in Easter Service. Parishioners picked a parking spot at Ansonia High School, stayed in their cars, and listened to the service the pastor was giving through their car’s FM radio. Much like a drive-in movie.

The idea adheres to the social-distancing policies put in place by Governor Ned Lamont and encouraged by the CDC to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Reverend Breandan McTighe of Reclaim Christian Church told News 8 Sunday “With all of the sickness and death, I don’t want to minimize that at all. There’s a lot of that going around right now and it’s just a good time to share some good news.”

The reverend told News 8 the church’s services will continue online for those who’d like to tune in.