Ansonia PD change community interaction protocols amid coronavirus outbreak

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Those who protect and serve are taking steps to protect themselves and others from the contraction of the highly-contagious COVID-19.

Lieutenant Patrick Lynch of the Ansonia Police Department spoke to News 8 about the seriousness of the pandemic, saying, “It could be devastating if a virus-like that runs through the department.”

One of the big changes the department has made is to close the main lobby to the public. They are, instead, handling interactions by phone for calls that come in concerning non-violent crimes, non-emergencies, or crimes that are not in-progress.

“By limiting the number of people we don’t have to worry about someone who may have it and not know they have it passing it along to one of our officers,” Lynch said.

Lynch said this form of social-distancing does not mean they’re scaling back operations. His teams are still on the streets.

“We want to make sure the public understands we are still out there. Our officers are still on the street. We’re still doing our patrols,” he said.

For those officers on the streets, the department has ordered splash shields to cover their faces.

Lynch says just about every department now is trying to get their hands on those N-95 face masks.

One item not in short supply right now is latex gloves, which each officer carries as they did before the virus outbreak.

All these measures keep the coronavirus from “handcuffing” entire departments.