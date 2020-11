ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Ansonia City Hall is closing its doors on Tuesday, Nov. 10 due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the building.

Ansonia officials are reporting a confirmed case of COVID-19 at City Hall on 253 Main Street. The city has contacted individuals with potential exposure risk.

A deep cleaning will take place on Tuesday. Officials plan to reopen the building on a staggered schedule starting Thursday.