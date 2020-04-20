Live Now
White House Task Force gives update on national coronavirus response

Answering your questions about face masks amid COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Sharon Chekijian, with Yale Medicine, answered your questions about face masks amid COVID-19.

Do you need to wear a mask if social distancing? Yes, she says mostly to protect the other person.

“It greatly decreases the spread of the virus by containing any coughs or sneezes, and respiratory droplets that we have all been hearing about,” said Chekijian.

How do you properly wear a mask against coronavirus? Not this way.

 “I’ve seen this, where the mask is hanging down and people are talking on the phone.  And of course, you’ve seen this,” she says as she points to a mask pulled under the chin.

Keep it on for the most part, she says. Wash or sanitize hands before covering the nose and mouth.  

For the N-95 mask, take the bottom straps and attach below the ear. The top straps — over the ear.

She adds as she demonstrates, “you’re going to form the metal bar against your nose.  And you’re going to breathe out and feel if you have any leakage there, if you do, that mask may not be a great fit.  If you do, adjust the bar again.”

Wearing a cloth mask?

“This one is not going to form a tight seal and you’re just going to put loops over ears.”

How do you keep eyeglasses from fogging up?

“It sometimes helps to put the glasses over the cloth part, you know, covering your nose so it’s not directly in the line of respiration that maybe leaking out.”  

There could be a leak with the N-95, if glasses do fog.  

Can you disinfect the medical grade mask before reusing?

“Ordinary folks at home should not be disinfecting the mask.  The most effective way of making sure there is no live virus on the mask is to let it sit for a couple of days in your house without reusing it.”  

After throwing the cloth one in the laundry, Dr. Chekijian says you can use it again.   

She says that wearing a mask is also a reminder not to touch your face. An observation study revealed that on average, we do it 23 times an hour.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Answering your questions about face masks amid COVID-19

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Answering your questions about face masks amid COVID-19"

CT Checkup: Branford deli offers special $10 dinner program

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Branford deli offers special $10 dinner program"

One Good Thing: North Haven man puts on front yard concert to lift spirits during pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One Good Thing: North Haven man puts on front yard concert to lift spirits during pandemic"

New Haven makes adjustments to how 911 calls are handled

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven makes adjustments to how 911 calls are handled"

Hundreds turn out for food drive at Hamden Middle School

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds turn out for food drive at Hamden Middle School"

Raymour and Flanigan surprise drive-by parade for coronavirus positive employee

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Raymour and Flanigan surprise drive-by parade for coronavirus positive employee"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss