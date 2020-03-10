Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Apple says it’s OK to use disinfectant on their product surfaces to prevent spread of coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: Cyera Williams (WTNH Intern)

Posted: / Updated:

CUPERTINO, CA (WTNH) — Apple updated its cleaning procedure by allowing Apple users to clean their phones with disinfectant products to prevent the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Before the epidemic, Apple cautioned users to not use disinfectant products on smartphone devices due to the powerful chemicals damaging the surface and body.

Giving a step-by-step procedure on their website, Apple now says you can use “70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes.”

Apple also advises users to wipe the exterior gently and to not use bleach. If moisture does find its way into any openings users will have to take their smart device to an Apple Retail Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss