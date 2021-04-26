Appointments for COVID vaccine no longer needed at Community Health Center sites across the state

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

Conn. (WTNH) — Appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations are no longer needed at Community Health Center (CHC) clinics statewide.

As of Tuesday, all CHC vaccine locations in Connecticut including mass vaccination sites in Danbury, East Hartford, Middletown, and Stamford, and pop-up community clinics are now offering the vaccine without an appointment.

The vaccine will be available for Connecticut residents seven days a week, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

CHC Founder/CEO Mark Masselli said during the announcement Monday, “This is an important moment for Connecticut. We want to make it as easy as possible for anyone needing the vaccine to get it without any barriers. Just walk in or drive in to any CHC site and we will vaccinate you without delay.”

For more information, visit www.chc1.com.