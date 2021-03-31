Archbishop of Hartford discusses Easter services amid pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Easter is usually one of the busiest days at churches across Connecticut. But with the COVID pandemic, how will attendance be this year?

The state is lifting restrictions on houses of worship so in theory churches could be very busy on the holiest day of the year. But COVID is still a real threat and many may stay home.

News 8 spoke with the Archbishop of Hartford who told me priests have been vaccinated, there will safe social distancing at mass, and the churches are sanitized.

“I have, officially, if you can put it that way, I have told people they are dispensed from the obligation of attending Mass on Sundays and on holy days, and that is still in effect for some time. I have always said that people have to be careful about their health. I think of the compromised healthwise, the elderly, or if they are just afraid,” said Most Reverend Leonard Blair, Archbishop of Hartford.

There are some churches that will be holding outdoor Easter services, you are advised to call your parish directly about that.