Archdiocese of Hartford cancels masses through April 30, including Easter in light of coronavirus outbreak developments

Coronavirus

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Archdiocese of Hartford announced Tuesday, March 24 it would be extending its cancellations of public masses and services until April 30th in response to the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

The Archdiocese said their priests would continue to celebrate mass alone daily and asks that parishioners remember in prayer those who are struggling and sick.

The extended cancellations include Holy Week and Easter, the most holy season of the liturgical year.

Churches throughout Hartford will continue to be open to parishioners to come on their own for worship.

For more information: https://archdioceseofhartford.org/extensions-of-closures-and-cancellations-in-the-archdiocese-of-hartford/

