Are you washing your hands the right way to prevent coronavirus?

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– You hear a lot about washing your hands to help stop the spread of coronavirus. But how often are you washing your hands and are you doing it the right way?

The Fairfield Health Department posted this video on YouTube.

Black light shows no germs on Health Educator Santina Jaronko’s clean hands. Then she rubs in an orange ‘germ like’ solution. Just like a virus, you cannot see it. But it does show up pink under the light.

So Jaronko quickly washes her hands. But because she did not do it long enough, the germ is still there.

She repeats it, this time though for the recommended 20 seconds singing the ABC’s and scrubbing under the fingernails. Another check under the light and the pink is gone. Her hands are clean again.

The CDC also responded to some of your other handwashing related questions.

Should you use warm or cold water?

The CDC says both are ok as long as it’s clean.

Bar soap or liquid?

Again, either one is alright.

Does it have to be antibacterial?

No, plain soap and water works too.

What if you do not have soap but can access water?

Using soap is more effective than water alone, says the CDC, but if water is all you have, rub hands together under it and wipe off with a clean towel or air dry. Don’t forget to clean under those fingernails.

Towel or air dry?

The CDC says you can do one or the other.

Be sure to wash your hands before eating and after using the restroom. A lifelong habit to help keep you healthy.