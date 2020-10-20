As COVID-19 positivity rates rise, tri-state governors take action on travel advisory

Conn. (WTNH) — New York’s governor says nonessential travel between his state and Connecticut should be avoided.

The move comes as Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate spikes. It now stands at 3%. New York’s statewide rate, including its “red zones” stands at 1.3%.

Previously, Governor Ned Lamont had said he was considering rolling back the thresholds for the Tri-State travel advisory, an agreement between New York, New Jersey and Connecticut because a majority of states now qualify for the restrictions, perhaps even Connecticut itself. Tuesday, Lamont said he’s keeping the advisory the same, while working with New York and New Jersey to limit nonessential travel.

“We’re almost like one region so there’s going to be no travel advisory as regards to travel among our three states. That said, urging everybody to stay as close to home as best as you can. No need to do nonessential travel,” said Lamont, “For the rest of the country, keep our existing metrics in place.”

“There is no practical way to quarantine New York from New Jersey and Connecticut,” said Cuomo on a call with reporters, “We are going to be working with Connecticut and New Jersey to see how we can help them with their spikes, and also talk to Connecticut and New Jersey about making it clear that clear that to the extent that travel among the states or between the states is not essential, it should be avoided. and I’ll have more to say about that tomorrow.”

Lamont told News 8 that the discussion already happened and the plan is set. No changes to the travel advisory, and encouraging only essential travel between regional partners. He says he’ll be reaching out to Rhode Island and Massachusetts as well.

“We’re going to keep the overall travel advisory in place for the other states but for New York, Connecticut and New Jersey, we’re going to have a pact where we don’t have a travel advisory that impacts any of the three of us. We can travel amongst each other,” reiterated Lamont.