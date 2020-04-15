As gun and ammo sales soar, Avon firearms dealer provides safety classes online

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — While most businesses are seeing economic hardships during the pandemic, gun and ammunition sales are soaring.

Based on background checks, it has been reported that an estimated 2.6 million guns were sold in the United States in March — an 85% increase from March 2019.

According to the New York Times, that’s the second-highest month ever for gun sales.

LifeSafe Training offers family and personal safety training that’s centered around the proper use of firearms.

Founder Bob Margolis said he has a theory as to what’s behind the spike.

“I can speculate perhaps people are concerned with more and more first responders being exposed to this virus, not being able to maybe respond to their emergency as quickly as they normally would,” he told News 8. “Maybe they’re choosing to become better prepared on their own.”

People own guns for a number of different reasons, like hunting and sports shooting, but right now, it appears as if it’s more about self-defense.

During the pandemic, Margolis is doing what many other business owners are: offering a virtual course.

“This is absolutely a byproduct of the pandemic,” he said. “I typically run a class once a month for a pistol permit. We do it in a classroom at gun club. We have access to an indoor range because there is a live-fire component to the pistol permit class.”

Margolis said his clients come from all sorts of backgrounds. He’s taught the class for 12 years now.

”Many of my clients are retired police officers and families of retired police officers. Police officers don’t have to have a pistol permit, so frequently, if they retire, they discover that they would like to have one.”

He said he’s enjoyed giving people the knowledge about gun safety.

“The biggest thing I’m in awe of from my students who have finished the course is they consistently say, ‘I had no idea how little I actually knew about guns.’ They leave that course knowing leaps and bounds more than they knew when they walked in the door.”