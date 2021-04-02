At least 100K COVID vaccine appts. expected as new eligibility wave hit Thursday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As of Thursday, Governor Ned Lamont expected at least 100,000 Connecticut residents to make COVID-19 vaccine appointments in the state, as residents 16 and up became eligible to register that morning. Now, it’s day 2 of sign-ups for that group.

The State of Connecticut made the decision to distribute COVID vaccines on an age-based schedule, saying that age is a strong factor in COVID-19 related deaths. Healthcare workers, nursing home residents, teachers, and residents 65 and older were eligible for the vaccine before the age-based approach took effect.

“I’d like to say to others who maybe feel like they’re more vulnerable, it’s now available to you and I think your doctors your medical community will do everything they can to make sure you get vaccinated on a timely basis,” Governor Lamont said Thursday. “The intellectual disabilities, we’re making an effort there to get thousands of people vaccinated on a priority basis for the next ten days.”

The Lamont administration said late Thursday that the state’s vaccine supply will exceed demand by late April. Johnson & Johnson had a bad batch of vaccines that failed quality standards, but state Democrats say the state has a good supply of the vaccines, despite that.

CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Stop and Shop already have vaccine doses ready to go at their pharmacies, but Connecticut announced earlier this week that 100 more pharmacies across the state will start giving that shot in the arm. Rite Aid, Big Y and Price Chopper are among the pharmacies soon rolling out the COVID vaccine in Connecticut. Local pharmacies will also get dose deliveries in the coming days.

Pfizer is also out with results from a new study with volunteers aged 12-15. The Biopharmaceuticals group saw a 100% vaccine efficacy. This includes the South African variant. Pfizer says it’s an “exciting and potential step towards vaccinating this age group and hopefully getting our kids back to school in the fall.”

“We’re gonna be targeting Pfizer for the High School and College population,” Gov. Lamont said.