At least three positive COVID-19 cases within Norwalk Public Schools

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people in Norwalk Public Schools have tested positive for coronavirus. A fourth is presumed positive.

Changes have been made in the school system due to the positive cases.

All P-Tech students and staff will move to distance learning starting Monday.

One classroom and several staff members at Silvermine Dual-Language Magnet School will also transition to distance learning.

Students who took school buses to Brien McMahon high school and Ponus Ridge Steam Academy will transition to distance learning as well.