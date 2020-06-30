Bars to remain closed even longer if Phase 3 reopening gets pushed back

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– In Mystic, the Water Street Tavern has not been open since mid March. That’s because it’s mostly a bar.

The owner actually owns another restaurant in downtown Mystic which he has been able to reopen and modify. So he has indoor and outdoor seating. That one’s called Friar Tuck’s.

But this one he’s not sure when he’s going to be able to reopen. He’s almost thinking he may reopen it as a sandwich shop because at this point opening it as a bar could be delayed even more if the Phase 3 reopening plan is pushed back.

“Having the bars still closed which is understandable but it also hurts a lot of businesses that are bar oriented,” said Gary Hobert, owner.

There used to be 18 stools along this bar but now there are three tables and it looks like it could stay this way for a while if Phase 3 reopening is pushed back.